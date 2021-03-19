Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.52. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

