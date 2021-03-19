Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.