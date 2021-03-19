Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 143,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 70,604 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.