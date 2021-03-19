Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.29. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,514. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

