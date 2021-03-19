Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 224,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,607. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

