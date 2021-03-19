Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.88. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

