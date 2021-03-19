Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in State Street by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 140,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in State Street by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 530,544 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 529,063 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of STT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. 25,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,346. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

