Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Galecto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $8,192,000.

Several brokerages have commented on GLTO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 66,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

