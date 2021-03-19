Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 58,000 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $55.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

