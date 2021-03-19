Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 274,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,793,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

