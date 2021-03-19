Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 142,430 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,430 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

MHK traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $181.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,338. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.