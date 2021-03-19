Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 27,900 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,863,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,677,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $49.15. 15,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

