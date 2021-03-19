Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 39,658 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,658 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.89. 24,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

