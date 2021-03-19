Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Medifast by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:MED traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.41. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,148. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

