Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 463,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4,488.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 489,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479,015 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 430,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.82. 49,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,515. The firm has a market cap of $860.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $71,488.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

