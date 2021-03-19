Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,055 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,906. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.