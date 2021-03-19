Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 116,662 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 614.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,662 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cinemark worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,496,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CNK opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

