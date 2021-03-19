Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,412 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 316.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,085,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

