Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,592 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

