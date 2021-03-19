Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.64 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

