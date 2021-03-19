Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.