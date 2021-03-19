Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.94.

RH opened at $485.88 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

