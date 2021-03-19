Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Empire State Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

ESRT stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,164.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.