Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,183 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of 2U as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

