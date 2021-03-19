Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 51,927 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,014,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.