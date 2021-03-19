Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stake Raised by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

LAZ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

