LBRY Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.11 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $134.99 million and approximately $54.11 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00450983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00140798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.79 or 0.00674680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

