Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Critical Analysis

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Leaf Group alerts:

This table compares Leaf Group and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97% Support.com 1.25% 1.73% 1.50%

Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leaf Group and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leaf Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Leaf Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Support.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leaf Group and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.78 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Support.com $63.33 million 0.66 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Support.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leaf Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up and troubleshooting, inter-operability problem resolution, and virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system onboarding and support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.