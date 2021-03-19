Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) versus Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Critical Survey

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Akerna alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akerna and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.92%. Leaf Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 8.93 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.64 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -146.13% -57.89% -37.26% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leaf Group beats Akerna on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.