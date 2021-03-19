Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.61

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and traded as low as $9.45. Leatt shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.48.

About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.