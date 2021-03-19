Lee (Les) Guthrie Buys 30,395 Shares of Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) insider Lee (Les) Guthrie bought 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,854.05 ($8,467.18).
The company has a current ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 34.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.17.
About Neometals
See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.