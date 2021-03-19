Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 11,074 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. DXC Technology has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.