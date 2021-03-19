Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,184 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 112,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,104. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

