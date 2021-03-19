Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $226.04. 156,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

