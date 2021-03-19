Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

