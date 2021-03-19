Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,506,580. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $646.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,582,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

