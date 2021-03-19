Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 49,157 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.2% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 730,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,379,000 after buying an additional 211,355 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $144.41. 108,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,395. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $145.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

