Leju (LEJU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Leju (NYSE:LEJU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th. Analysts expect Leju to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.95 on Friday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

