Leju (LEJU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th. Analysts expect Leju to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.95 on Friday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Leju alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.