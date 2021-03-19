LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 4.05% of LendingClub worth $37,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.