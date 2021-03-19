LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $19.74

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $20.59. LendingClub shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 110,099 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

