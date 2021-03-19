LEOcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.41 or 0.03117014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.26 or 0.00344062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.11 or 0.00920452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.94 or 0.00396247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00377147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00253334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021043 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

