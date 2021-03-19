Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $466,995.81

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $466,995.81 and approximately $46.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,689.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.57 or 0.03142929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.09 or 0.00346034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.00924191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00398038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.94 or 0.00371348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00259855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021355 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

