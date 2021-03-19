LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 18.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.10. 192,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,101,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $68,578,000. FMR LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

