LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 18.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.10. 192,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,101,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.