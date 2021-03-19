LexinFintech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 718% compared to the typical daily volume of 337 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $9,046,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

