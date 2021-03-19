LHT Market Capitalization Reaches $127,572.83 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $127,572.83 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006105 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

