Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 12,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,881. The company has a market cap of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

In other Lifeway Foods news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $55,700.00. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

