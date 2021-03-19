Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $8.01 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $922,432.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00344408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

