Lightstreams Achieves Market Cap of $477,944.20 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 148.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $477,944.20 and $493.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00631409 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

