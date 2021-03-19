Lightstreams Reaches Market Capitalization of $969,253.16 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 88.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $969,253.16 and approximately $1,603.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00637552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024550 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

