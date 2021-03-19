LikeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.88 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $6.88 million and $22,921.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00626701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033754 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,023,144,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,179,876 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

